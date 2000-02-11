Toledo News Weather and Sports - Wood Co., Lucas Co. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

  • Trending TodayMore>>

  • Mansfield girl battling blindness travels to meet the Pope

    Mansfield girl battling blindness travels to meet the Pope

    Wednesday, April 6 2016 1:03 PM EDT2016-04-06 17:03:03 GMT
    Tuesday, June 21 2016 10:39 AM EDT2016-06-21 14:39:17 GMT
    Pope blesses Lizzy Myers. (Source: CBS)Pope blesses Lizzy Myers. (Source: CBS)

    A Mansfield girl suffering from a rare disorder had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis as part of a “visual” bucket list that her parents created for her.

    More >>

    A Mansfield girl suffering from a rare disorder had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis as part of a “visual” bucket list that her parents created for her.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: TX teacher repeatedly hits student

    VIDEO: TX teacher repeatedly hits student

    Monday, April 11 2016 9:04 AM EDT2016-04-11 13:04:42 GMT
    Monday, April 11 2016 9:04 AM EDT2016-04-11 13:04:42 GMT
    A photo of cell phone footage that went viral on the internet of the incident. (Source: CNN)A photo of cell phone footage that went viral on the internet of the incident. (Source: CNN)

    A video taken by a student at a high school in Texas went viral and also led to one teacher's arrest.

    More >>

    A video taken by a student at a high school in Texas went viral and also led to one teacher's arrest.

    More >>

  • 'Green moon' hoax goes viral

    'Green moon' hoax goes viral

    Monday, April 11 2016 2:20 PM EDT2016-04-11 18:20:36 GMT
    Wednesday, April 20 2016 1:14 PM EDT2016-04-20 17:14:38 GMT
    (CCsearch)(CCsearch)

    An image of a green-tinted moon has been circulating on Facebook and Twitter in recent weeks. The meme claims that on April 20 a rare lunar phenomenon will cause the moon to appear green. 

    More >>

    An image of a green-tinted moon has been circulating on Facebook and Twitter in recent weeks. The meme claims that on April 20 a rare lunar phenomenon will cause the moon to appear green. 

    More >>
    •   

Most Popular Lo Más Popular

Videos
Stories
Slideshows
Videos
Notas
Galería de fotos
loading...

  • Events Calendar

See More Events

  • Subscribe

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • From Our Viewers

Spring Specials on the RTJ Golf Trail
Powered by Frankly