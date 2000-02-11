The high temperature Friday afternoon reached 76° at Toledo Express Airport. Saturday will be very different. Winds early in the day will shift to east/northeast. This will bring air in across the cold waters of Lake Erie and the Maumee Bay. Areas of haze and fog will be possible with the best chance of rain holding off until late in the day. Temperatures will vary greatly across northwest Ohio. Readings south of route 6 may be in the 60s while temper...