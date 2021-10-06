Gas prices in Toledo up again, hovering just below $3 a gallon

Prices are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 85.7 cents higher than a year ago. The cheapest gas in Toledo is priced at $2.81, while the most expensive is $3.21.

"As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price," he said. "With hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation. Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately."