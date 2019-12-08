TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a potential hazmat situation at the federal courthouse building that turned out to be nothing more than Sweet and Low, a sugar substitute, on Monday afternoon. The white, powdery substance was discovered in an envelope by a mailroom employee, according to fire officials.
A courthouse employee found the then-unknown substance in an envelope that was mailed to the courthouse. The employee immediately exited the area and alerted security. The sender's identity is unknown at this time.
Fire officials said that the substance was tested and came back as being Sweet and Low.
The HVAC system for the building was shutdown and all employees evacuated. No one has had to go through detox, but the individual who opened the envelope was evaluated as a precaution.
Hazmat crews and the FBI were investigating. No threats have been made to anyone in the courthouse recently.
The incident call came just after 1 p.m. Responders were directed to the courthouse on Spielbusch Avenue.
Spielbusch was shut down to traffic between Cherry Street and Jackson, but has since reopened.
Court proceedings were still going on as scheduled in a different building. A judge was seen with others going across the street. K-9 units also were on scene.
RELATED: Package with white powder reported at McDonald's on Holland-Sylvania; police and fire on scene
RELATED: 72-year-old arraigned after suspicious substance delivered by hand to Ohio BCI building in Bowling Green
RELATED: HAZMAT experts work to give TFD's HAZMAT team hands-on training