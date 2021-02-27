Paulding non-profit workshop connecting those with disabilities to the community

Limitless Workshop provides those with developmental disabilities a home to work with several jobs that connect them with the community.

PAULDING, Ohio — A non-profit in Paulding County has completely changed the way it serves people because of COVID-19.

P.C. Workshop provides those with developmental disabilities a place to work. But executive director Megan Sierra says it's become much more than that.

On the outside, it looks like a normal warehouse but on the inside, people's lives are being changed.

Limitless is a warehouse store created by P.C. Workshop in Paulding. For years, it offered a factory-type job making car jack kits. But when COVID hit, the group had to close and rethink their mission.

"We decided to try to purchase a truckload and see if we could do something that was more customer service oriented," Sierra said.

The shop buys truckloads of items in bulk from Target and resells them at much lower prices. Workers with disabilities now have many more jobs to choose from, like building furniture, sorting items, pricing them, creating artwork and of course, interacting with the community in the shop.

"Instead of us being on the outside of the community, we are inviting the community every single day," Sierra said, "and showing them what our people can really do."

The shop employs more than 60 workers from across five counties - Paulding, Defiance, Van Wert, Putnam and Williams counties.

David Harp worked behind the cash register and loves the new direction the shop has taken.

"I have a saying for that, I don't like working here, I love working here," he said.

Sierra believes this place can be a model for other rural communities to show how those with disabilities can live a life that is limitless.

"I think it takes the conversation away from what we can't do," she added and "say hey look we can all do this regardless of ability or disability."

The group's message is that everyone is capable of creating change. It's our common thread.

Common Thread also is the name of the group's newest location in Defiance. It just opened in January.

Sierra says they have plans to expand more in the future.