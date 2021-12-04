Bird is the word once again for Biggest Week in American Birding

After a year off, the annual event is coming back virtually. Experts plan 61 online presentations for birders of all skill levels.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — (The video above is from birding in Ottawa County in 2019)

After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Biggest Week in American Birding is making a virtual comeback, May 6-10.

Each year, the annual birding event has an economic impact of $40 million and brings 90,000 people from all 50 states, 52 countries and six continents, according to Kimberly Kaufman, executive director of Black Swamp Bird Observatory.

Kaufman says the decision was difficult, but safety is the top priority.

"For us, our number one priority is keeping people safe; our staff, the volunteers and the residents of northwest Ohio," she said. "Once we made that decision, we're committed to making it the best virtual birding event ever."

Anyone who wants to learn more about birding can sign up now for the virtual Biggest Week in American Birding. Experts are planning 61 online presentations for birders of all skill levels. The cost to register is $35. Black Swamp Bird Observatory members get access for free. Kaufman says each presentation will be recorded and available through the month of May.

"The virtual Biggest Week is the perfect way to start out. You can do it from the comfort or your own home, you can gather your family around you," she said.

There will also be a series of Facebook Lives on how to get started in birding offered free on the Biggest Week in American Birding's Facebook page.

The annual birding event usually has people flocking to Magee Marsh in Oak Harbor. This year, the boardwalk is only open to people with a permit. Registration for time slots there open on April 17. A release from the Ohio Division of Wildlife says the move is to promote social distancing.

"The birds will still come. The birds don't know there's a pandemic," Kaufman said. "If you can get out to your local metropark or wildlife area, I would encourage everyone to at least go out and go birding."