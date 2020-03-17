TOLEDO, Ohio — Drive-through testing started Tuesday, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said, and the commissioner said the first day went well and some procedures were ironed out. The number of persons tested was not disclosed because of privacy issues, Zgodzinski said.

Several officials updated the public on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at the Lucas County Emergency Services Training Center Tuesday.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is available for eligible Lucas County residents. Zgodzinski stressed that only registered individuals can go to that drive through location. At this time, only Lucas County residents are being tested at this location.

You need to call either of the nurse hotlines to be screened or else you will not be allowed to be tested. 419-251-4000 and 419-291-5355 are the numbers to call 24/7. You'll then receive a call receiving further guidance. Testing will ONLY be done on those who have been screened and scheduled.

Toledo Botanical Garden is the site of the testing. Use the Bancroft Street entrance, ONLY if you have been screened and scheduled.

Due to the number of calls received, the hotlines did experience some difficulty, Zgodzinski said.

"Just because you want to get tested doesn't mean you will be tested. You must be screened," Zgodzinski said.

The goal of the drive-through is to keep people from going to the hospital to be tested, he said.

The procedure will be specified for people who are determined to qualify for the testing, Zgodzinski said.

Addressing rumors

Shannon Lands, director of health promotion addressed rumors in the community.

"Regarding a national or statewide quarantine, nothing has been issued at this time and in the foreseeable future we are not going in that direction. We will let you know if that changes," she said.

Regarding closing of grocery stores, Lands said grocery stores will not close.

We encourage people to not contribute to rumors. If you are not sure, do not make assumptions. Visit the website or call ahead.

Kellie Lenhardt, Toledo Police Public Information Officer, said that no officers are preparing to go home and prepare for riots, contrary to rumors.

"Toledo police have long prepared for civil unrest. We are not anticipating any civil unrest. The public has responded phenomenally to the governor's orders. Officers were told they need to bring Toledo Police uniforms to work. To clarify not everyone wears a police uniform like mine to work. Simply put those officers were told to bring in their official uniform in case there were a certain number of call offs and they had to be reassigned.

Zgodzinski also spoke out against rumors.

"Check first. Please call. Make sure you're not adding to the situation we're already in," he said.

Factory workers

"If you have 50 or more workers in a room, you need to be aware of social distancing. We are in contact with large businesses and doing what they can to limit COVID spread," Zgodzinski said.

Changes in public health access

STD and TB clinics will remain open by appointment only at the health department.

In-person visits to vital stats will not be allowed. Birth and death records can only be obtained online.

WIC will remain open, but will shift operations. You will drive up to the location and you will be directed from there. Most of the services will be handled in a drive-up capacity.

After Wednesday, the needle exchange program at Talbot Center will be suspended.

If you have questions about services, call 419-213-2013.





Toledo, county, Sylvania building closures

Early on Tuesday, the city released a press release stating that the public-facing offices would be closed, according to City of Toledo Chief of Staff Katy Crosby.

Late fees are being waived for public utilities in case people cannot pay online. Call Engage Toledo 419-936-2020 with any concerns.

Lucas County Commissioners had a hearing on Tuesday to take steps on COVID-19, according to Lucas County Administrator Megan Vahey Casiere.

Commissioners declared a state of emergency to express awareness of the threat and they and put a temporary operation plan in place.

The commissioners said this is not an expression of panic, but is instead used to help speed aid to the county if and when needed and to ease the process of purchasing needed items.

If you need more information on the county response, visit the commissioners website. Job and family services, child support and Ohio Means Jobs' public lobbies are closed, though the website is open for job and family services at lucasjfs.org and workforce concerns can be addressed at www.ohiomeansjobs.com

Lucas County Canine Care and Control's public lobby is closed, but stray dogs will still be taken in and people can come look for their lost dogs. Adoptions are by appointment only, and the shelter is not taking in owner-surrender dogs.

In Sylvania, all city buildings will be closed to public access at 8 a.m. Employees will continue to report to work, said city of Sylvania Safety Service Director Kevin Aller . Dropboxes are available on the outside of the city building for payments, zoning, taxes, etc. Utility payments can be made online.

