WATCH LIVE: White House response team, health officials hold COVID-19 briefing

WASHINGTON — The White House COVID-19 Response team and federal public health officials are slated to hold a press briefing on Monday to discuss the government's response to the raging pandemic.

Participants in the 11 a.m. ET briefing include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Andy Slavitt, Senior Advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky. This is the second COVID-19 briefing under President Joe Biden since he took office a little less than two weeks ago.

During the first White House COVID-19 briefing, experts warned that there was a projection that as many as 90,000 more in the U.S. will die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks. The tone of the hourlong briefing was in line with President Joe Biden's promise to be straight with the nation about the state of the outbreak.

“I know this is not news we all want to hear, but this is something we must say so we are all aware,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week. “If we are united in action we can turn things around.”

The new briefings, set for three times a week, are part of Biden’s attempt to rebuild trust and mobilize Americans to follow health guidance on the coronavirus and to break down public resistance to the vaccine.

The United States has nearly 26 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.