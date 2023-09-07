Perrysburg yoga instructor "swimmin' for women"

Joe Sparks swam from Perrysburg to Cullen Park in north Toledo to raise money for Toledo-based NAOMI.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — One local man is swimming the extra mile – well actually 13 miles to be exact - to raise money for a local charity.

67-year-old Joe Sparks owns Joe’s Yoga and Fitness in Perrysburg.

For the past three years, Sparks has been doing swim fundraisers for NAOMI, an outreach program for women who are recovering from alcohol, substance, or domestic abuse.

This year, on Sunday, Sparks swam 13 and a half miles - from Perrysburg to Cullen Park – in north Toledo, an effort being dubbed "Swimmin' for Women".

Sunday's swim was 3 and a half miles longer than both of his previous swims.

Sparks has a special connection to the women at NAOMI's shelter, supporting their recovery by holding yoga classes. He says the annual fundraiser is his attempt to match the courage of the people of Naomi house.

Before the swim, Sparks was confident in the challenge he set out for himself.

"If you set your mind out, set out goals, little by little you can accomplish anything,” said Sparks. “So for me it's a big deal that I've I've never swam 13 miles before. So this is something I don't know if I'll be able to complete it, but I'm gonna sure give it my best shot."

Although it took him a few more hours then he expected, Sparks was able to finish his swim.

Click here if you want to make a donation to NAOMI.

Sparks plans on completing another swim in September for Nature's Nursery.