BG voters turn down school levy for the second time

Neighbors in Bowling Green voted for a second time on a school levy and the results were the same.

Voters turned down the school's proposal for $72 million over 37 years in November but Leaders wanted it back on the ballot.

Superintendent Francis Scruci said they truly believe this is the best decision for their students, staff and community.

While they know it's a big ask from their community, leaders believed consolidating their elementaries and renovating their high school provides better opportunities for students.

Residents seemed to be split on the issue. But for school leaders this levy the cheapest option when you look long term opposed to renovating their current buildings.

If the levy was approved a $168,000 home would have had to pay about $357 a year.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.