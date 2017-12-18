Students for Action donates more than 9,000 toys for kids in the hospital

Members of Students for Action in Toledo spent Monday helping those in the hospital for the holidays.

The young men and women from area high schools delivered thousands of toys to Toledo Children's Hospital.

This is the third year for this tradition, beginning with students at Springfield High School in 2015.

"It's amazing to see it first hand, in how it can put such a smile on children's faces," said Springfield student Libby McCormick. "And not just the child, but the family that is around them during such a hard time."

"As we've collected toys, we've said we're gonna make a difference," added Sophie Dettling of Bedford High School. "But this really shows what an impact we're having and to see where we're delivering them and how many we have like this is crazy."

The students set a goal of 5,000 toys, but had more than 9,500 donated.

