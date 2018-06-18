Man arrested, accused of raping woman at knife point - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested, accused of raping woman at knife point

Nathaniel Stewart (Source: Lucas County Jail) Nathaniel Stewart (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man is behind bars after being accused of raping a woman at knife point. 

Court records say Nathaniel Stewart grabbed a woman off the street in east Toledo, forced her behind a house and raped her. 

Stewart was arrested on Friday and appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Monday. 

He is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly