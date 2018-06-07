TPS changes date for first day of school for the 2018-2019 school year

Summer vacation for students may have just started but Toledo Public Schools is tweaking the back to school schedule already.

TPS said on Thursday that district schools will now be closed on Friday August 17. The reason behind this is so that all staff members can have a Professional Development Day that Friday.

This means the first day of school for students will be Monday August 20th.

Below is a list of all dates TPS wants you to take note of:

Thursday, August 16: Teacher Workday (no students); Elementary Open House Night

Friday, August 17: Teacher Professional Development Day (no students); staff members report

Monday, August 20: All high school freshmen report for a full day and all elementary students report for a half day; all staff members report

Tuesday, August 21: Full day for all students (including the rest of the high school students); TPS Career Tech busing and Option IV programming begins

Thursday, August 23: EHSO, Early Morning Risers and Gifted classes begin across the District

Friday, August 24: First day of Kindergarten for students

Monday, August 27-Thursday, August 30: Fourth grade Gifted Enrichment classes begin

Wednesday, August 29: Preschool and Head Start opening dates

