TPS changes date for first day of school for the 2018-2019 school year

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Summer vacation for students may have just started but Toledo Public Schools is tweaking the back to school schedule already.

TPS said on Thursday that district schools will now be closed on Friday August 17. The reason behind this is so that all staff members can have a Professional Development Day that Friday. 

This means the first day of school for students will be Monday August 20th.    

Below is a list of all dates TPS wants you to take note of:

  • Thursday, August 16: Teacher Workday (no students); Elementary Open House Night
  • Friday, August 17: Teacher Professional Development Day (no students); staff members report
  • Monday, August 20: All high school freshmen report for a full day and all elementary students report for a half day; all staff members report
  • Tuesday, August 21: Full day for all students (including the rest of the high school students); TPS Career Tech busing and Option IV programming begins
  • Thursday, August 23: EHSO, Early Morning Risers and Gifted classes begin across the District
  • Friday, August 24: First day of Kindergarten for students
  •  Monday, August 27-Thursday, August 30: Fourth grade Gifted Enrichment classes begin 
  • Wednesday, August 29: Preschool and Head Start opening dates

