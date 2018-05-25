Pacesetter Soccer Invitational brings thousands to the area

Thousands of people are making their way to Sylvania Friday for the 15th-annual Pacesetter Soccer Invitational.

Teams are coming from as far west as Wisconsin, and even from Canada to participate, along with 12,000 players and parents.

The invitational brings in $3 million to the local economy.

"Teams are coming in from across the Midwest, and also Canada. This is an exciting event to bring a lot of money into the local economy through Sylvania and the surrounding areas with hotels and restaurants," says Greg Acuna, tournament coordinator.

There are more than 320 teams invited, with kids ranging from 8 years old to 18 years old.

The first game kicks off Friday at 6 p.m.

Shuttles will be provided from Southview High School for parking.

The invitational goes until Monday.

