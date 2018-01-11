NWS issues winter weather advisory for NW Ohio

The National Weather Service issues the following advisory for the WTOL coverage area:

Event:Winter Weather Advisory Alert: ...Ice and snow storm Friday and Friday night... .Rain will change to freezing rain, sleet and then snow Friday into Friday evening as colder air spreads across the area behind a cold front. Low pressure is expected to develop along the front and enhance the precipitation across northeast Ohio and northwest PA. A glaze of ice is expected to occur followed by snow. Ice and snow accumulations are expected to be higher across northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania with somewhat higher snow amounts in the snowbelt of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. A glaze of ice around a tenth to two tenths of an inch expected Friday. Freezing rain and sleet will change to snow and snow accumulations will average 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall into the teens by Friday night. North winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Some blowing and drifting snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation web site. Instructions: Target Area: Hancock

Lucas

Ottawa

Sandusky

Seneca

Wood

Wyandot

The NWS says the alert begins at 6 a.m. Friday morning and expires at 7 p.m. Friday night.

