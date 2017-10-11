Three people, including two young children, were inside when a bullet entered the apartment. The man who was shot was standing outside the apartment complex.

Bullet enters home with children inside after man was shot

Toledo Police ares investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near the University of Toledo.

Person shot near UT campus, checks self into Toledo Hospital

Police say three people were inside a home when a gunman ran up to the house and started shooting.

Three injured when gunman unloads shots into home

Toledo police are investigating a home in the 700 block of Brighton in south Toledo.

The teen will be arraigned as an adult.

Teen accused of murder during drug deal faces judge

A teen accused of murder appears in court Wednesday.

Cayvon Wells is accused of shooting Brian Roberts in January, in what police say was a drug deal gone bad.

Wells will be arraigned in court as an adult.

Another teen, Dejion Staples-Presley, is also accused in this crime.

Police say Staples-Presley stood by while Wells shot Roberts.

