Teen accused of murder during drug deal faces judge

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A teen accused of murder appears in court Wednesday. 

Cayvon Wells is accused of shooting Brian Roberts in January, in what police say was a drug deal gone bad. 

Wells will be arraigned in court as an adult. 

Another teen, Dejion Staples-Presley, is also accused in this crime.

Police say Staples-Presley stood by while Wells shot Roberts. 

