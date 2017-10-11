Teen accused of murder during drug deal faces judge

Toledo police are investigating a home in the 700 block of Brighton in south Toledo.More >>
Toledo police are investigating a home in the 700 block of Brighton in south Toledo.More >>
Police say three people were inside a home when a gunman ran up to the house and started shooting.More >>
Police say three people were inside a home when a gunman ran up to the house and started shooting.More >>
Toledo Police ares investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near the University of Toledo.More >>
Toledo Police ares investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near the University of Toledo.More >>
Three people, including two young children, were inside when a bullet entered the apartment. The man who was shot was standing outside the apartment complex.More >>
Three people, including two young children, were inside when a bullet entered the apartment. The man who was shot was standing outside the apartment complex.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Recalls this week include children's plates and bowls, toys, bicycle brakes.More >>
Recalls this week include children's plates and bowls, toys, bicycle brakes.More >>
The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from southwestern Ohio.More >>
The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from southwestern Ohio.More >>
Officials say road crews are on track to finish rebuilding a large bridge over Interstate 75 by the end of 2018.More >>
Officials say road crews are on track to finish rebuilding a large bridge over Interstate 75 by the end of 2018.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A new senior living community is set to be built in Toledo.More >>
A new senior living community is set to be built in Toledo.More >>
The bride and groom will be in full Halloween makeup and costuming, along with the minister.More >>
The bride and groom will be in full Halloween makeup and costuming, along with the minister.More >>
The sheriff’s office received a DJI Matrice M210 Drone in September to use for search and rescue missions, emergency and non-emergency situations involving Wood County citizens and to assist the Special Response Team with aerial surveillance.More >>
The sheriff’s office received a DJI Matrice M210 Drone in September to use for search and rescue missions, emergency and non-emergency situations involving Wood County citizens and to assist the Special Response Team with aerial surveillance.More >>