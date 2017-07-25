Teens arrested in connection with January homicide

Toledo police have arrested two suspects on Sunday that are believed to be involved in a Toledo homicide in January.

On January 16, police responded to Barrows Street and found Brian Roberts suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toledo police have since arrested Cayvon Wells and Deijon Staples-Pressley in connection with the murder.

The 17-year-olds are being charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

Toledo Police PIO Kevan Toney said the murder was a drug deal gone bad.

They are being held in the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

Juvenile prosecutor Lori Olander said since both men are 17, certification as adults is mandatory, but both will have to go through the process.

The teens will appear in juvenile court on August 1.

Wells has a felony history in the juvenile court system, while Staples-Pressley has misdemeanor history.

