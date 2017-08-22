Toledo Express Airport welcomes Charlotte as new destination

A new era starts for the Toledo Express Airport on August 22.

That day marks the first time direct flights will be offered to and from Charlotte, North Carolina.

"This is the first time we've ever had non-stop service to Charlotte, and this service will open up the East Coast and southeastern United States to Toledo-area travelers in a way we haven't seen in years," said Joe Rotterdam, manager of Airline Affairs at Toledo Express Airport.

Toledo Express looked at several cities to add to their list of destinations, including Denver and Atlanta, but Charlotte was the best fit with American Airlines.

"Charlotte is the second-largest hub for American Airlines, and it offers a world of connecting opportunities," Rotterdam said.

This means you can go anywhere from Europe to the Caribbean starting with one of these flights.

This plan has been in the works for more than two years using grant money given to the Port Authority, and the airport officially made the announcement in April.

Two flights will leave each day from Toledo Express, one around 7 a.m. and the other around 1:30 p.m.

The two arrivals land in Toledo around 1 p.m. and midnight.

The inaugural flight from Charlotte arrives at Toledo Express on Tuesday at 1:01 p.m.

The co-pilot of that flight is a Toledo native, graduating from Cardinal Stritch High School and the University of Toledo. His family will be at the airport to greet him.

The outbound 50-passenger plan is not full, but has 25 passengers scheduled to take off from the airport at 1:26 p.m.

"This flight will have an economic impact of $15,4 million, according to a study done by Bowling Green State University. We expect this flight to increase passenger traffic by as much as 30 percent," said Rotterdam.

For most weekends in the fall, you can get to Charlotte and back for around $250 a ticket.

Visit here for more information about the new service and flight schedules.

