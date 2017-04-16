New air service route coming to Toledo Express Airport - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New air service route coming to Toledo Express Airport

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A new air service route is coming to the Toledo Express Airport.

American Airlines will launch a twice daily nonstop service between Toledo Express Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The service will start August 22.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority announced the new service on Facebook live on Monday.

"We have to support this service. it's great that its here but if the business community and rest of the community don't use it," said Wendy Gramza of the Toledo Chamber of Commerce. "It won't be here for very long. So we need to make sure when we think about travel plans we look at the these flights and work that into our travel plans."

Officials didn't dig too deep into the cost of tickets, but did say that a round trip fare from Toledo to Charlotte to Washington, D.C. could cost around $244. 

