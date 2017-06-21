Man accused of killing girlfriend, kidnapping girlfriend's mother appeared in court

A Fulton County man who killed his girlfriend and kidnapped her mother was back in court.

James Ramey had a pretrial hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court Wednesday afternoon.

He signed a court decorum order and waived his right to a speedy trial. Judge Jeffery Robinson set another pretrial for September 21.

Ramey is accused of killing Mandi Mangas back in mid-March. He then drove her mother to Indiana where he was captured by Police.

