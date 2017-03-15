James Ramey arrives in Ohio, booked at CCNO

The father accused of kidnapping his child after he shot and killed the mother is now in the custody of Oho authorities.

James Ramey fled from Fulton County, Ohio Tuesday morning and was arrested after a traffic stop several hours later in Fulton County, Indiana.

Ramey faced a judge in Indiana and waived his right to an extradition hearing Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $100 million with no 10 percent option.

He was sent back to Ohio where he will wait to be arraigned on his charges.

Ramey arrived at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, where he is currently incarcerated.

Ramey will have an arraignment hearing in the near future. At the hearing, he will be formally charged with aggravated murder. He will have the opportunity to enter a plea at that hearing.

The Delta Police Department announced they turned over the case to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and the FBI.

To help support the Mangas family during this hard time, a community group is planning a fundraising dinner Friday evening.

It’s a St. Patrick’s Day Jiggs Dinner at the Delta American Legion Hall at 5939 State Route 109. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Dinner / raffle tickets equal a donation of $20. All proceeds will be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Organizers are also putting together gift baskets for the family.

If you wish to donate please email Kelly Haupricht at khauprich@gmail.com

