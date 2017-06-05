Accused child murderer faces judge

A woman accused of killing a 4-year-old is in court Monday.

Bridgette White is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Aaliyah Smith.

Prosecutors said the 4-year-old died while in White's care last year.

Shaquina Williams, who had legal custody of Smith, left Smith in White's care even though she knew White was unfit to care of the child.

Attorneys said they need more time to prepare for her trial set for June 26.

We will be in the courtroom to keep you updated on air and online.

