Autopsy of 4-year-old reveals blunt force injuries, woman charged behind bars

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

An autopsy on the 4-year-old girl found dead at a south Toledo home Tuesday reveals multiple blunt force injuries as well as signs of neglect and malnourishment. The cause of death will be determined pending further investigation and toxicology, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

The child's caregiver, Bridgette White, 24, has been charged with child endangerment in the case.

Police were called to a home on Shadowlawn Tuesday to find the 4-year-old unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

White was then arrested. Police say she admitted to grabbing the girl to punish her during a tantrum. She told police she then blacked out from drug use and couldn't remember what had happened. According to court documents, White also denied the toddler medical care.

Police say White's boyfriend told police the child was unresponsive.

Children services confirmed White has a history with heroin use.

"Once again we find ourselves mourning the loss of a child from what we suspect is because of our counties heroin epidemic," said Robin Reese from Lucas County Children Services.

White has children of her own, but the 4-year-old is not hers. White had the toddler in her care for the last month.

"For right now we have enough to charge Ms. White with child neglect because of the poor condition in the home and other things we discovered," said Lt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

An 8-year-old was also at the home at the time. Police say that child has been removed from the home.

Lucas County Children Services has been dealing with White for years, but recently workers were unable to gain access to her home to check to make sure there were not any children in her care.

"We have been involved with this person for three years. Given that her children were removed, we had no knowledge that she was caring for any children or that the victim in this case was in her home. We were shocked to learn any children were in her home," Reese said.

Children services says White's children are all with foster families or relatives once again. They are conducting an internal investigation into this case and determining if there was anything they could have done to prevent this.

White was arraigned Wednesday morning and is being held at the Lucas County Jail on a $1 million bond. More charges are expected.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.