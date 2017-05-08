Sylvania Schools one step closer to redistricting plan

A recommendation has finally come for Sylvania Schools and their redistricting plan.

While they are one step closer to a decision, the school board did push back their vote on the recommended hybrid option because of community feedback.

It's been an ongoing discussion since January, but Sylvania's Superintendent Task Force presented a hybrid option for redistricting to the school board.

It keeps the current grade and building structure, but redraws boundary lines and creates a direct feeder pattern for the 12 schools.

"Change is tough, moving is tough,” said Adam Fineske, executive director of teaching and learning for Sylvania Schools and a task force member. “We really tried to take as much of the feedback as we could to make the best decisions and try to really meet the goals of the district."

Those goals are to evenly balance enrollment across the district and allow room for growth.

Greg Feller is a civil engineer and works for a company designing subdivisions in the community and says their assessment of growth is wrong.

"I know where the growth is happening and it's not happening in Central, it's happening in Highland," stated Feller, a Sylvania parent.

He began doing research and presented that to the board Monday. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.

"Sylvania is growing,” explained Feller. “Change has to happen, I get that and I am okay with change and I am even okay with my kids moving as long as it's for a good reason and it makes sound sense."

Other parents voiced their frustration with the lack of proximity for some and the lack of community feedback on the latest plan.

One woman at the school board meeting said, “Under this new hybrid plan many of us in Grove Bel feel that we were blindsided."

Residents living in smaller neighborhoods feel like their voices aren't being heard. Some of those who don't like the Hybrid option live in Sylvan Lakes.

They say their neighborhood only has a few students and moving them doesn’t solve any overcrowding issues.

"While you listened to very large neighborhoods, you picked two very small neighborhoods and there may be other very small neighborhoods where we don't have as much of a voice,” said Lindsey Camargo, a Sylvania parent. “They need to look at this again. I just think it was made up way, way, way too fast and I would like them to revisit it."

The school board will make the final decision, but did push back their vote after Monday's large turnout to hear more from parents and community members in the coming weeks.

Board members say they will discuss the issue again on May 22, with a vote expected to follow sometime after that meeting.

