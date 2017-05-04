Final option for Sylvania school redistricting to be presented

Sylvania’s School District’s Superintendent’s Task Force will present its final choice for redistricting to the board.

The blended hybrid option will be presented May 8 at 5 p.m. as the official recommendation for redistricting.

Board member Jim Nusbaum said it would keep the current grade configurations and buildings the same.

A feature from the hybrid option are the direct feeder patterns. That means kids who start in one elementary school will stay with the same kids through graduation.

The option also would relieve overcrowding in the westernmost schools.

Updates will be made public May 5 around noon.

The board is expected to vote on the plan on May 22.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.