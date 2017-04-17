The 'Day of Miracles' is here! Help us raise money for children in need

WTOL 11 is excited to host the annual Day of Miracles in partnership with Mercy Children’s Hospital.

On March 21, tune in to help the WTOL gang in their effort raise money for children with serious medical needs.

There will be a live broadcast in the Mercy Health-St. Vincent auditorium from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The WTOL staff will be sharing the stories of the Miracle Kids who rely on Mercy Children’s Hospital for life-saving treatment.

More than 100 kids will come to Mercy Health Children’s Hospital seeking treatment.

Mercy Health Children’s Hospital supports patients across 30 counties in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

All money raised will stay in the local community.

Call 419-251-5540 or donate online NOW here.

Be sure to stay tuned to WTOL 11 during the Day of Miracles for more donation information.

