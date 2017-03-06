Man accused of Greenbelt Apartments murder arraigned

An accused murderer who was arrested Sunday after a shooting last week appeared in front of a judge.

Deshone Sykes was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday morning, where is bond was set at $1 million.

Police say Sykes shot and killed Jonathan Cain on March 1 at the Greenbelt Apartments in north Toledo.

It marked the city’s tenth homicide of the year.

Police say Sykes and Cain knew each other, however, a motive behind the shooting is unknown.

