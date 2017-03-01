Murder suspect in north Toledo shooting now in custody

A murder suspect is in custody on Sunday after a deadly shooting on Wednesday afternoon in north Toledo.

According to a Toledo Police Dept. Facebook post on Sunday afternoon around 5:30, Deshone Sykes has been taken into custody.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Walnut Street.

According to police, officers found 24-year-old Jonathan Cain suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and then taken to the hospital where he later died.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says it's believed Deshone Sykes and Cain knew each other and that they had some sort of disagreement before Sykes got a gun and shot Cain.

Lt. Heffernan says Sykes had an electronic monitoring bracelet on him from another case.

"After the homicide yesterday , he cut off his monitoring system, and so the electronic monitoring people issued a warrant for his escape on it for that, and he's wanted for the murder of Jonathon Cain," said Lt. Heffernan.

According to Lt. Heffernan, Sykes was wanted for both murder and escape.

Lt. Heffernan says after interviewing witnesses and looking at video camera footage, it didn't take too long to pinpoint Sykes as the person responsible.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

