Refusing to Quit: 10 years of healing after the Bluffton bus crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

"You know that moment when you first wake up in the morning and for that half-second you don't know where you are or what's going on? I had that but mine didn't go away,"

Ten years ago, Tim Berta couldn't walk at all, at least not without help. His brain was severely injured in the Bluffton University bus crash in the early morning hours of March 2, 2007. Bluffton's baseball team was bound for spring break in Florida where it would play baseball games

Tim Berta: More than a survivor

Throughout the years, Tim has taken many steps in his recovery, and WTOL 11's Jerry Anderson has been there for some of the big ones. Wednesday at 6 p.m., Jerry sits down again with Tim Berta as the 10-year anniversary of the crash approaches.

See how far he's come, and why he's refusing to quit. 

