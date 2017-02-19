Bluffton baseball team inducted into hall of fame near 10th anniversary of deadly crash

A team that demonstrated remarkable courage and strength after a horrific accident 10 years ago was honored Saturday night in Bluffton.

The 2007 Bluffton University baseball team was inducted into the Bluffton University Athletics Hall of Fame. The committee voted unanimously to nominate and honor the team.

Back in March of 2007 a deadly bus accident killed 5 of its members.

Survivor, Tim Berta who was severely injured in the crash has come a long way since this tragic accident.

“Well it’s kind of funny because if you would have told me at the beginning of my career you will one day be in a university hall of fame, I would have said well then I’m going to have to work really hard,” Berta said. “I didn’t think I’d have to work this hard. The hardest I’ve ever worked in my life at anything, just to be able to walk.”

It was a memorable night for the team, as well as, their managers and coaches who were inducted as well.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.