Springfield Twp. home where woman found molded to chair, "unfit for habitation"

(Source: A Springfield Twp. woman had to be removed from a chair by paramedics Feb. 17)

A Springfield Township woman, found molded to her chair last week, was a long-time teacher for Toledo Public Schools. The district tells us, Barbara Foster taught science for 25 years and retired in 1989.

Officials with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department say they went through the Foster's house. It's not declared condemned, but it is unfit to live in.

The Health Department has placed notices on Foster's home with a list of things needed to be done, in order for it to be livable. One of those things is to restore running water to the home.

"It's a sad situation. There were a number of concerns, from human feces, things of that nature, a lot of conditions that make it difficult for a person to live within that house," said Samantha Eitniear, the acting director of Community Services and Environmental Health.

The health department says the home is structurally safe, it's just in need of some maintenance. Condemning would be something that would involve the zoning department, farther down the road if issues aren't resolved.

Right now, the Sheriff's Office can't give any details about the situation, but says it is investigating what led up to last week's discovery.

If you or someone you know who is elderly and needs help, contact the Area Office on Aging at (419) 382-0624.

