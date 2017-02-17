Sheriff's report: Paramedics rescue woman found "molded to chair" in Springfield Twp.

A Springfield Twp. woman had to be removed from a chair by paramedics on Thursday (Source: WTOL)

A 75-year-old woman had to be was rescued from her Springfield Twp. home on Thursday night, after being unable to leave her living room chair for possibly close to a year.

According to a Lucas County Sheriff’s report, the fire department arrived at her home on Burnham Green around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night to find Barbara Foster surrounded by feces and urine and her skin molded to her chair.

A volunteer for a local church who had been delivering food to Ms. Foster for the past ten years had called 911 when he found her “not acting herself”.

He also said he had not seen Foster anywhere but in her chair since July of 2016 and the smell was how the home normally smelled.

Fire and rescue had to wear haz-mat suits just to enter the home.

According to the sheriff’s report, the odor was so strong it reached all the way to the front sidewalk.

The woman was heard screaming in pain as she was removed from her chair and taken to the hospital.

According to first responders,"bones in her body were breaking as EMS tried to carry her out of the house."

