Athlete of the Week: Bret Lauf

Brett Lauf of Napoleon High School is putting up video game numbers on the hardwood.

Lauf's brother, Jordan, plays for UT. But Bret is making a name for himself in his own right.

He is averaging 30 points a game and dominating every contest he has played in.

Against Northview, Lauf dropped 50 points.

"When he's playing like that, we just let him keep going," said coach Joe Good.

"I've been scoring a lot," Lauf said. "But as a team, my guys have gotten me into positions to score. I've been feeding off them."

Joe does admit there is some family banter between he and his brother. Especially after Jordan showed up to the Northview game to watch Bret beat his old school record for points in a game.

"He was kinda mad at first," Bret said. "He was happy, but he was messing around with me. It was good to have him there. It's just great to play in front of him."

Lauf is hoping scholarship offers will begin to roll in. But when if he is averaging 30 points a contest, he will keep drawing positive attention.

