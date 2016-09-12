City of Rossford implements temporary moratorium on OH Medical Marijuana law

Monday night during a City Council meeting, the city of Rossford implemented a temporary moratorium on the Ohio medical marijuana law.

City leaders voted to suspend medical marijuana for no longer than 180 days, while they work to establish standards, licensure and rules regarding the sale of the drug in the city.

The measure was presented at the request of Police Chief Glen Goss.

City Administrator Mike Scott says the moratorium is being considered for the “immediate preservation of the public health, safety, and welfare of the city.”

Ohio’s medical marijuana law went into effect on Sept. 8.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.