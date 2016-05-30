Retired cemetery worker marks graves of soldiers buried without headstones

Bob Drukemiller, 62, a retired cemetery worker, is still at it, keeping a watch over the fallen troops laid to rest at Forest Cemetery in north Toledo.

WTOL 11 first told you about Drukemiller's mission back in 2014, when he was trying to acquire military headstones for soldiers who fought in the U.S. Colored Infantry, the civil war and others only read about in history books.

"You can see some have a monument," said Drukemiller. "I've got some that don't even have a grave marker, nothing."

Now, Drukemiller spends his days researching and counting the space between graves, marking each one and making sure every solider has a grave with their name proudly on display.

"Sad, that's why I put the flags out to mark them," said Drukemiller. "At least once a year they get marked."

He invited WTOL 11 along to follow his journey to dignify the fallen.

"Pride, it gives me a lot of pride and joy," said Drukemiller. "I enjoy doing this. My wife always calls and lets me know supper is ready."

And though the work can be wearing, Drukemiller says he won't have it any other way.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.