Toledo man charged with assaulting toddler in court Monday

Police say an unthinkable crime could have turned deadly if it wasn't for the quick action of their officers. A father now behind bars for that crime and his son is recovering.

Toledo Municipal court records state 21-year-old Trevor Casey choked the child on Friday, March 4.

According to Toledo police, what started as a domestic violence dispute in a home on the 200 block of Segur Avenue, spilled out onto the sidewalk.

Police say Casey was mad at the mother of his toddler, so he picked up the child and choked him. He then took off, running down the street with his son in his arms.

According to Lieutenant Joe Heffernan, that mother franticly called 911 and a Toledo police crew in north Toledo found Casey with his son before it was too late.

"Who knows what would have happened to that child if the officers weren't there when they were. Thankfully, we were able to get the child quickly rush him to the hospital and take the suspect into custody," said Lt. Heffernan.

Further examination of Casey’s court records show a history of domestic violence towards family. 2014 court documents state he attacked the mother of his unborn child. The documents say he pulled the woman to the floor, kicking and punching her repeatedly.

Casey's bond was set at $200,000 and he is currently still locked up at the Lucas County Jail.

His son is expected to survive. Police say his injuries were not life threatening.

Police expect to hand Casey's case to the Lucas County Grand Jury this week and he could be indicted by Friday.

