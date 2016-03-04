Toddler assaulted in south Toledo, father in custody

According to Toledo police, what started as a domestic violence dispute in a home on the 200 block of Segur Avenue, spilled out onto the sidewalk. Fortunately, police were already nearby.

"We got a call from the child's mother that there's some kind of domestic violence call in the house," said Sgt. Roy Kennedy.

He says 21-year-old Trevor Casey was mad at the mother of his toddler, so he picked up the child and choked him. He then took off, running down the street with his son in his arms.

"Police got on scene, they actually saw the father with the child running down the street," said Kennedy.

Officers were already on patrol in the area, so they were able to respond to the incident quickly. Sgt. Kennedy says the child was taken to the hospital.

"He's going to be fine. Those injuries aren't life threatening," he said.

Casey was booked at the Lucas County Jail, and has been charged with felonious assault.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says it's always an unfortunate situation when a child is injured.

"You just never know what's going through someone's mind when they harm a small child like that," said Heffernan.

Casey is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at 9 a.m. in Toledo Municipal Court.

