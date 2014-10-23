2 locals guest-star in Broadway in Toledo's 'Camelot'

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Thursday was opening night for “Camelot” at the Stranahan Theater. The national tour is in Toledo through Sunday, but two of the actors are local and play a pivotal role in the musical.Cole Carrico of Adrian and Jeremy Gobrogge of Findlay will each appear in three performances of “Camelot” as Tom of Warwick, the child carrying on the legacy of King Arthur and the Round Table.Each stop of the “Camelot” tour features two local actors playing Tom. The boys in each city post an audition tape on YouTube, and the casting director selects the actors."Oh, we're finding some fascinating talent. It's really incredible to see children in the 8-12 age bracket come on stage and blow the audience away every night," said stage manager Andrew Blevins.Jeremy admits to having some stage fright but hopes his 'Camelot' experience will lead to bigger roles."My dream is to be on Broadway some day,” he said. “This is a great place to start. I love being on the stage. Love to sing, love to act."Cole says he loves acting, too, and was told to try out for “Camelot.”"It's just fun,” he said. “[I] get to be somebody else for a little bit. But I don't know if I want to be a professional actor."You might even say it's an experience for Jeremy and Cole that will not be forgot - “for one brief shining moment that was known as 'Camelot.'”

