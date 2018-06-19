Man accused of killing girlfriend's child deemed competent to st - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of killing girlfriend's child deemed competent to stand trial

By Michelle Shiels, Reporter
Connect
Joshua Herron in court (Source: WTOL) Joshua Herron in court (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of murdering a child faced a judge Tuesday. 

Joshua Herron is accused of killing his girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter.

READ: Man accused of assaulting 1-year-old now charged with murder after child dies

Herron's court-appointed attorney requested a mental and competency evaluation before moving forward with the case when Herron was in court on April 17.

The results showed that Joshua Herron is competent and can stand trial, but now this case is on hold once again after his attorney requested a second opinion and second evaluation by another psychiatrist.

At past court appearances, Herron was seen crying throughout his appearance.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old was seen rocking back and forth and looking at the floor.

His attorney told the judge he felt a second opinion was necessary as his client has been wearing a specialized suit in jail to protect himself and others from harm.

Herron told the judge on Tuesday that he was on medication at the jail but has not seen a psychiatrist there.

Herron is accused of killing one-year-old Serenity Hunter.

Police said that while he was watching the child, he became upset and slammed her on the couch several times, causing head trauma. .

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Locals have strong reaction to President Trump's Executive Order

    Locals have strong reaction to President Trump's Executive Order

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-21 03:44:54 GMT
    (Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they felt about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.)(Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they felt about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.)
    (Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they felt about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.)(Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they felt about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.)

    Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they feel about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.

    More >>

    Locals at Chautauqua in Rossford Wednesday night sounded off on how they feel about President Trump signing an executive order preventing most migrants from separation from their families.

    More >>

  • Toledo man uses past of violence and drugs to hope and inspire

    Toledo man uses past of violence and drugs to hope and inspire

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-06-21 03:05:35 GMT

    Willie's story is far from over. Every day he is challenged to help the community in a new way. He wants Toledo to be the best it can be. 

    More >>

    Willie's story is far from over. Every day he is challenged to help the community in a new way. He wants Toledo to be the best it can be. 

    More >>

  • Police warn Rossford residents about donation scam

    Police warn Rossford residents about donation scam

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-06-21 02:39:03 GMT
    (Rossford firefighters raise money through face-to-face fundraisers like their pancake breakfast and would never call asking money over the phone)(Rossford firefighters raise money through face-to-face fundraisers like their pancake breakfast and would never call asking money over the phone)
    (Rossford firefighters raise money through face-to-face fundraisers like their pancake breakfast and would never call asking money over the phone)(Rossford firefighters raise money through face-to-face fundraisers like their pancake breakfast and would never call asking money over the phone)

     Rossford Police say crooks are trying to cash in, all in the name of firefighters. 

    More >>

     Rossford Police say crooks are trying to cash in, all in the name of firefighters. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly