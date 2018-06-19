Man accused of killing girlfriend's child deemed competent to stand trial

A man accused of murdering a child faced a judge Tuesday.

Joshua Herron is accused of killing his girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter.

Herron's court-appointed attorney requested a mental and competency evaluation before moving forward with the case when Herron was in court on April 17.

The results showed that Joshua Herron is competent and can stand trial, but now this case is on hold once again after his attorney requested a second opinion and second evaluation by another psychiatrist.

At past court appearances, Herron was seen crying throughout his appearance.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old was seen rocking back and forth and looking at the floor.

His attorney told the judge he felt a second opinion was necessary as his client has been wearing a specialized suit in jail to protect himself and others from harm.

Herron told the judge on Tuesday that he was on medication at the jail but has not seen a psychiatrist there.

Herron is accused of killing one-year-old Serenity Hunter.

Police said that while he was watching the child, he became upset and slammed her on the couch several times, causing head trauma. .

