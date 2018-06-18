Bishop Daniel Thomas holds mass, visits with families of detainees of ICE raid in Sandusky

On Sunday, Bishop Daniel Thomas held mass of a different kind.

Bishop Thomas held Sunday's mass in Spanish at St. Paul Church in Norwalk, as numerous members of the congregation have family members that are now detained following the recent ICE raid at Corso's Flower and Garden Centers in Sandusky.

Bishop Thomas also met with the families affected by the raid and heard their stories of the anxiety and uncertainty they are experiencing in the days following the raid.

"This visit highlighted for me, in a powerful way, the need for all of us to pray and advocate with our elected public officials for a just and fair reform of our Nation's broken immigration system," Bishop Thomas said.

Last week, Catholics rallied in downtown Toledo in an effort to keep immigrant families together.

Bishop Thomas told everyone in attendance of Sunday's mass that they always have a home in the Catholic Church.

Anyone who would like to help the families separated due to the Corso's raid can contact St. Paul Church in Norwalk at www.stpaulchurch.org or find them on Facebook at St. Paul Roman-Catholic Church.

