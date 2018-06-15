The path to a debt-free education? Save early and often

Jonathan Sagaser is one of millions of American parents working to send his kids to college. "We had the inspiration to do it early on," he says. Jon and his wife own Sebastiano's Italian restaurant in South Toledo. Their three children, age six, four and two spend a lot of time there as the couple sometimes works 60 to 80 hours a week as small business owners. They plan to pay for half of each of their children's education. "I guess we just want to give them a little b...More >>
We're all familiar with our fantastic metroparks, the Toledo Zoo and the Toledo Museum of Art. We have our staples, but if you're up for an adventure this summer, and need to watch your wallet, you need ideas and advice. “The more you can be out and about doing things, the less time they're spending in front of a tablet or a TV,” said Jen Sherwin. Between nieces and nephews, babysitting, and her own child, Sherwin has finding things to do down to a science.More >>
The Toledo rental market is tight. There are fewer units in comparison to demand for them. That makes it an owner’s market.More >>
If you find yourself living paycheck to paycheck, you’re certainly not alone. A CareerBuilder survey shows 78 percent of Americans are in the same boat. So, how can you get out of the financial treadmill? You're going to want some tips to help your dollar go the extra mile.More >>
The tariffs focus mainly on the growing Chinese technology sector. And tit for tat, the Asian economic giant is responding.More >>
South winds will pick up in the afternoon on Saturday, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.
The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Surrounded by his family, Jerry signed off with his own signature style.
We at WTOL are so sad to see him go, but wish him the best in everything he has coming up next.More >>
Jay Gast will officially retire from the Toledo Police Department for just a couple months to spend time with his family but a new career awaits him at the Lucas County Prosecutor's office as their Cold Case Investigator.More >>
An injunction was granted Friday afternoon that suspends the city of Toledo's lead law operations. Judge Linda Jennings granted the injunction. This means all operations -- including enforcement -- will be halted until the injunction is lifted. Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.More >>
Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik has been appointed as vice chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors - Women Mayors Leadership Alliance.More >>
