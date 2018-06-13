Grandparents accused of hiding death of grandchild faces judge

Jared J. Davis charged with defrauding investors out of $10 million (Source: RNN)

A couple charged for hiding the death of their grandchild will faced a judge Wednesday.

Steven and Sheryl Stark are charged with gross abuse of a corpse. Their daughter-in-law gave birth to the child and the baby died hours later in Defiance County.

The parents and grandparents are accused of preserving the body for 17 months.

The parents are also charged with endangering children.

