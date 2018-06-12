Chick-fil-A has a secret menu and we're here for it

Get a twist on classic menu items with Chick-fil-A's "secret" menu (Source: Fox News)

(WTOL) - Like you needed another reason to love Chick-fil-A.

Along with their delicious classic menu items, the restaurant reportedly has a secret menu as well, according to Hack the Menu.

Check out some of the mystery foods, according to Fox News:

The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

The Spicy Char-Grilled Chicken Patty

The Fried Chicken Club (if not available by name, ask for fried chicken instead of grilled chicken in your usual Club sandwich)

Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit (just ask for the Chicken, Egg & Cheese Bagel on a biscuit)

Spicy Chicken, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Grilled Cheese (if you would like that lettuce, tomato and pickles, just ask for a Chick-fil-A Deluxe without the chicken)

Fox News reports that it's been heard through the grapevine that you can customize any breakfast sandwich with chicken, and can also add bacon to any breakfast sandwich.

Hack the Menu also says there are some delicious secret drinks you should try, such as:

Root beer float

Strawberry lemonade

Strawberry peach milkshake

One last thing to blow your mind: your kids can exchange their Chick-fil-A Kid's Meal toy for an ice cream cone, absolutely free!

Check out these secrets hacks and let us know what you think!

