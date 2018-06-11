Tiffin police warn of counterfeit currency

The City of Tiffin Police Department has warned all businesses and citizens about the recent influx of counterfeit currency being distributed.

Between June 10 and June 11, Tiffin police received four separate reports of counterfeit $20 and $50 bills being presented.

The bills were lacking common safety features for genuine cash and had other marks that identified them as fraudulent.

Marks to look out for would be faint red foreign lettering on the face and back side, or a set of hashed marks on the upper right corner on the face of the bill.

Businesses dealing in high volumes of transactions should be vigilant in checking these bills as they could appear genuine if quickly glanced at.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.