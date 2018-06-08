Couple, born in same hospital within 20 hours of each other, tying the knot 22 years later

Their moms, friends, had their babies meet in the first hours of life and have the pictures to prove it (Source: WTOL)

(Jesse proposed to Christine in the same room they first met)

It's a day a local couple will never forget.

The two say their were born for each other and mean that quite literally.

October 25, 1995 Jesse Sandlin was born.

Then just about 20 hours later, Christine Stanton also came into this world just down the hall.

Their moms, friends, had their babies meet in their first moments of life at Toledo Hospital that day.

But, their story ended not long after that.

"I knew that there was a girl, and she knew that there was a guy born about the same day, but that was pretty much it," Jesse said.

More than two decades later, another chapter began.

The two found each other working at Chick-Fil-A together just last year.

They quickly fell in love.

"I say we are born for each other, literally and figuratively. Definitely when I first met her it was just a quick connection. Then sending each other babies photos, kind of rediscovering an old lost friend almost, like I've always heard about you but now finally meeting you," said Jesse.

This week, Jesse wanted to take their relationship to the next level.

The day began with a scavenger hunt, and ended with Christine putting on a blind fold and headphones.

"I am like where the heck are we. He takes the blindfold off me and I am just shocked, I was like oh my gosh, he tells me that was the room he was in when he first met me and I was just blown away," said Christine.

"This room is very special to me, not only because this is the first place that we met, but it is also where God brought you into this world, the most beautiful, wonderful, amazing woman I have ever met," Jesse explained.

Room 343, where it all started, now has a whole new significance for the couple.

"Chrisitne, weighing much more than 6 pounds 2 ounces, will you marry me," asked Jesse.

The two are now getting married in just a few months, and their moms couldn't be happier.

"I am sure they were making jokes like aw they're going to grow up and get married, like every parent does, but we actually are," said Christine.

"I am so excited it is happening already in October. I just kind of want to get right to it, you're obviously the love of my life, born for each other, I said let's just get right to marriage," said Jesse.

