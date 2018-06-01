Vacant house goes up in flames in west Toledo early on Friday

Firefighters battled a structure fire in west Toledo early on Friday morning.

The fire took place on the corner of Sylvania and Vermaas around 4 a.m..

Crews say the house is vacant and has been on fire before.

Neighbors say they saw the fire and called 911.

They say they often see people begging for money around the home.

The fire remains under investigation.

