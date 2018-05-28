Race honors fallen TPD K9 officer

The third annual Toledo Police K-9 Falko Memorial 5K is on June 2nd.

K-9 officer "Falko" died in the line of duty in 2015, while apprehending a criminal.

During Saturday's Memorial 5K is at Ottawa Park there will also be a one mile loop. The event includes music, a raffle and silent auction.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the race starts at 9:00 a.m. Friendly dogs are welcome as long as they're on a leash.

TPD has 12 K-9s trained in things like narcotics and bomb detection. It costs about $15,000 to buy and train a K-9.

"The money goes to offset the cost of the K-9 unit. So if we need additional equipment, or training, those are somethings that the money goes for and if we do lose a dog, there's the potential it might help fund for that too," said TPD K-9 handler, Officer Robin Matejewski.

You can register at the event, or pick up a form from at all district police stations. Advance registration guarantees you a t-shirt and bandanna for your dog.

