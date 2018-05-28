Free admission to Cedar Point for vets on Memorial Day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Free admission to Cedar Point for vets on Memorial Day

SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

Active and retired military members can have some fun for free on this day off.

Cedar Point is offering free admission into the amusement park this Memorial Day.

Veterans just have to show their military ID to get the deal.

