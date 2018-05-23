Stand Your Ground bill passes Ohio House Committee, what this means for you

If you're a gun owner, there's probably a piece of legislation you've been keeping an eye on.

But gun owner or not, it could impact you.

The Stand your Ground bill cleared an Ohio House Committee vote Tuesday in a 7-3 vote.

House Bill 228 is a controversial bill that would give gun owners the right to fire their gun in self defense in public places like stores and streets.

Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss said this will not change the way the police gather evidence at the scene of a crime.

The big changes will come in the aftermath of a shooting when determining if a person will face charges after firing to protect themselves from imminent harm.

"This isn't a 'you're on my property bill so i will shoot you.' I don't see it that way. I see it as if you are going to be seriously injured or attacked or protecting your family. It eases the aftermath of those situations," explained Chief Goss.

There are several parts to this bill, but one gets rid of the requirement for schools police station and even airports to post signs that it's a gun free zone.

"It doesn't say you can now carry them in, it says the signs don't have to be posted. I think it will have to be clarified in the legislation to make sure members of law enforcement are clear where you can and can not carry a gun," said Chief Goss.

