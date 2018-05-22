Toledo looks to improve downtown traffic

Residents had their chance to sound off about Downtown Toledo traffic on Tuesday.

The city's plan will look at transportation elements and improving economic development and residential space.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic, public transit, and biking will be part of the study.

Their goal is to create an all inclusive vision that meets the needs of everyone.

This discussion has come about because of some major changes happening in Downtown Toledo. With more people living downtown, come more development projects.

City officials want this plan to help people get around town easier.

The city hired a local engineering company that will studying traffic patterns downtown, but said that the input gathered on Tuesday will go directly into their study and transportation plan.

The first of the three public meetings was held Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Seagate Centre.

