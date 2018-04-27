Police: West Toledo woman nearly killed after being beat by ex-boyfriend

Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.

Police say Michael Turski broke through the side door of the home and was waiting inside when his ex-girlfriend arrived home.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Police say a woman was nearly killed by the hands of her ex-boyfriend in a brutal attack that lasted hours.

The attack happened in the woman's west Toledo home.

Police say Michael Turski broke through the side door of the home and was waiting inside when his ex-girlfriend arrived home.

Court documents describe Turski violently attacking the woman, choking her, beating and slamming her body to the floor knocking her unconscious and at one point telling her he wanted to kill her before going to prison.



Police say after several hours she did try to make an escape right out the front door but that is when her ex-boyfriend dragged her back in.



But then he left and she ran to a neighbors for help.

“She thought her boyfriend was going to kill her and by the looks of her face and head she was bleeding and swollen really bad and disoriented. She had been through a lot and she thought she would die if I didnt open the door, so I let her in,” said neighbor Todd Arnold.

Turski was arrested and a judge set his bond at one million dollars. He is currently locked up at the Lucas County Jail.

